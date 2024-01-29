A closeup photo of a San Diego Police officer. Courtesy of the department

A 25-year-old man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of stabbing his 61-year-old stepfather to death in their Rancho Bernardo home after an apparent argument, the San Diego Police Department said Monday.

Pablo Johnson was booked into San Diego Central Jail on Monday on suspicion of first-degree murder, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

The man who was stabbed to death has been identified as the suspect’s stepfather, but his name is being withheld pending family notifications.

A neighbor reported to police at 5:52 p.m. Sunday that a man had been stabbed at a residence in the 12000 block of Caminito Campana in Rancho Bernardo.

Officers from Northeastern Division arrived at the residence and detained one man who was believed to be the suspect, Shebloski said.

“Officers then found the victim in a rear bedroom suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper body,” Shebloski said. “Officers performed life-saving measures until paramedics from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department arrived.”

The victim’s injuries were catastrophic, and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:54 p.m, the lieutenant said.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and were investigating the death. Detectives have learned the case appeared to be a tragic case of family violence, Shebloski said.

The victim and suspect lived together at the residence with other family members. On the evening of the stabbing, they were involved in an apparent argument preceding the fatal stabbing, Shebloski said.

Johnson was booked into San Diego Central Jail on Monday on suspicion of first-degree murder. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in Central Division Felony Court and is not eligible for release, according to jail records.

Anyone with information about the stabbing was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service