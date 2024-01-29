A Falck ambulance at a crime scene. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Authorities have publicly identified a 24-year-old man who died last week in a traffic crash in San Marcos.

Alejandro Gomez Jr. of Escondido was heading east in the 1300 block of San Marcos Boulevard shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when the Subaru sport-utility vehicle he was driving rear-ended a Porsche SUV and overturned, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

After emergency crews freed Gomez from his damaged vehicle, paramedics took him to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

No other injuries were reported.