San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Photo via @SanDiegoCounty Twitter

Authorities have publicly identified a 39-year-old Orange County man who died last week in a fiery predawn collision involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 5 near Torrey Pines State Beach.

Eric Cavaness of Westminster was heading south at about 4:15 a.m. Thursday when the silver Toyota Tundra he was driving rear-ended the big rig just south of Del Mar Heights Road, became wedged underneath it and began burning, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office and California Highway Patrol.

After emergency crews extinguished the flames, pulled the pickup truck from underneath the cargo trailer and freed Cavaness from the wreckage, paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene of the accident.

No other injuries were reported.

— City News Service