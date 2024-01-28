A major injury pileup on the south 805 Sunday morning left at least two people with life-threatening injuries. Courtesy OnScene.TV.

A two-car non-injury crash turned into a six-vehicle major injury pileup early Sunday morning when other drivers ignored a traffic break on the 805 just north of Balboa Avenue, leaving two people with major injuries.

The incident began when a sedan rear-ended a truck in the right lane of the southbound 805 at around 4:45 a.m. CHP officers ran a roadblock trying to clear the lane, according to OnScene.TV.

Several drivers disregarded the traffic break, turning the non-injury accident into a major injury crash when a big rig and at least four other vehicles collided, hitting and flipping the original truck.

The man driving the truck had severe injuries and another driver suffered life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to local hospitals.

Traffic was completely stopped on the southbound 805 for at least 45 minutes. Cars were diverted onto Clairemont Mesa Boulevard into the morning while the investigation continued.