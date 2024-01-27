A 55-year-old woman was injured Saturday when she was struck by an SUV while walking near Little Italy.
The accident occurred at 6:42 p.m. Saturday at West Cedar and State streets, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.
A 53-year-old driver was westbound on Cedar in a 2003 GMC Yukon and stopped at a stop sign at the intersection. “He did not see the pedestrian and pulled forward and struck her,” Heims said.
Paramedics took the woman to a hospital for treatment of a fractured pelvis.
The crosswalk was not marked, he said. Alcohol was not believed to be involved in the incident, he said.
– City News Service