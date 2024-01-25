At least five suspected illegal immigrants who came ashore from a boat at Sunset Cliffs Thursday got away during a search by U.S. Border Patrol agents. Photo via OnScene.TV.

At least five suspected illegal immigrants who came ashore from a boat at Sunset Cliffs Thursday got away during a search by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

San Diego lifeguards were called to the scene of a boat breaking apart against the cliffs in the high surf at 6 a.m. Thursday at Adair Street and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, according to OnScene TV.

No one was found in the water and a surveillance video showed people scrambling up the cliff and escaping, the video news service said.

The motorized boat could be seen overturned and smashing against the cliff walls.

–City News Service