A fire was extinguished at a four-story apartment complex in Mission Valley Thursday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

At 5:05 a.m. Thursday at 6306 Rancho Mission Road, firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the third flood of the Prado Apartments, the SDFRD said.

Fire crews found a fire in the wall of the apartment and put it out at 5:50 a.m. No one was injured.

Crews cleared the scene just before 7 a.m.

–City News Service