A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man was arrested in his Vista home on suspicion of possessing narcotics for sale, tear gas, a stun gun and a large amount of cash, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported Wednesday.

Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies conducted a probation compliance check at the home in the 400 block of Dennis Drive, according to Sgt. Brent Longfellow.

Deputies seized four ounces of fentanyl, two ounces of methamphetamine, 100 fentanyl pills, half an ounce of psilocybin mushrooms, a stun gun, a switchblade and a “large amount” of currency.

Deputies arrested Dylan Monroe on numerous charges and booked him into the Vista Detention Facility.

City News Service contributed to this article.