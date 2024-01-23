An SDG&E service truck, Image from video.

A pair of power outages brought on by this week’s stormy conditions left more than 1,800 homes and businesses without electrical service Tuesday in Normal Heights, North Park and University Heights, authorities reported.

The first of the two blackouts struck at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, knocking out power to 499 San Diego Gas & Electric customers, according to the utility.

The second began shortly before 11 a.m., leaving 1,323 more addresses out of service.

Repair crews had power restored to all the affected neighborhoods as of early afternoon, according to SDG&E, which did not disclose further details about the weather-related outages.

— City News Service