Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a motorist who died this week in a rainy-day traffic crash in Lemon Grove.

Harold Hooker, 67, was heading south in the 1600 block of Lemon Grove Avenue when the minivan he was driving struck a large piece of concrete debris on the roadway about 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

Following the impact, the vehicle veered off the street, went up an embankment, struck a utility pole and overturned, the agency reported.

Emergency crews arrived to find Hooker unconscious and unresponsive. Paramedics tried in vain to revive him before pronouncing him dead at the scene.

— City News Service