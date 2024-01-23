A San Diego Fire-Rescue vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A fire damaged an apartment in North Park Tuesday but no one was injured, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

Fire crews responded at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to a residential fire in the 3900 block of Kansas Street and found heavy smoke coming from a two-story apartment building, according to an SDFRD online report.

Crews located the fire in a garage on the first level of the apartment. The apartment above the garage sustained smoke damage. Crews prevented the fire from spreading and no injuries were reported.

Estimated damage to the structure was $50,000 and estimated damage to the contents was $14,000.

The cause of the fire was undetermined.

–City News Service