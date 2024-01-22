Federal courthouse in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A former Baja California prosecutor’s office employee who drove a cocaine-laden vehicle into the United States pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court Monday to conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Ana Sofia Lopez Osuna, 32, was arrested last year for driving a car loaded with about 55 pounds of cocaine from Mexico into the U.S., then handing the car over to a man in National City, according to her plea agreement.

That man, Oliver Alan Rosas Gomez, then took the car to a residence, unloaded the drugs and returned the car to Lopez Osuna.

Lopez Osuna was stopped while driving her vehicle and officers found a non-factory compartment in the car’s rear bumper that turned out to be empty. Lopez Osuna claimed to officers that she had been shopping while on her lunch break from her job in Tijuana.

Then-Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Ivan Carpio told the San Diego Union-Tribune last year that Lopez Osuna began working for the prosecutor’s office in 2015 and her work largely involved “administrative tasks.”

She’s slated to be sentenced in April following Monday’s change of plea hearing.

Rosas Gomez was arrested later at the home and court documents state the intention was for him to transport the drugs to Los Angeles. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

City News Service contributed to this article.