A Falck ambulance at a crime scene. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 24-year-old man ran a red light of an intersection and struck another vehicle, seriously injuring an elderly passenger, authorities said Sunday.

The accident occurred around at 1:11 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Camino Del Norte and Paseo Montanoso in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man behind the wheel of a 2017 Honda was driving eastbound on Camino Del Norte, ran a red light at the intersection, and struck a 57-year-old woman who was driving a 2024 Toyota while she was making a left turn onto southbound Paseo Montanoso.

The 87-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Toyota, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. She sustained a fractured pelvis, rib fractures and a fractured sternum, the department said.

“Traffic units were investigating a fatal collision and will assist patrol units in writing the collision report,” police said.

The victim’s and suspect’s identities were not immediately available. No other injuries were reported and alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the accident to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.