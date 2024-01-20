A San Diego Fire-Rescue vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Firefighters were working a vehicle-involved structure fire that broke out in a residential neighborhood of San Diego Saturday.

Units were dispatched at 1:15 p.m. Saturday and arrived a few minutes later to 1918 Fort Stockton Drive, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A total of 19 personnel were assigned to the fire, including one truck, two engines and one medic, fire officials said.

No injuries or evacuations were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

–City News Service