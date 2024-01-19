San Marcos Fire Department. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A 66-year-old woman walking in a crosswalk in San Marcos was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening.

San Diego County Sheriff‘s deputies responded at 7:43 p.m. to reports of a collision at the intersection of West Mission Road and North Las Posas Road where they learned the victim was walking north near the Palomar Sprinter Station when she was struck by a gray Toyota Tacoma driven by a 61-year-old man, said Sgt. William Frierson.

The driver of the Tacoma was heading west in the 1100 block of West Mission Road when the collision occurred, stopped and contacted law enforcement. A witness driving by saw the incident also stopped and tried to perform life-saving measures on the pedestrian, Frierson said.

San Marcos Fire Department paramedics were contacted and pronounced the victim dead at the scene, Frierson said. Drugs, speed nor alcohol are suspected to be a contributing factor in the collision.

Anyone with information about this collision was asked to call the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station’s Traffic Unit at 760-510-5200.