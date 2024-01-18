A police SWAT unit. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A pair of stabbings at a Rolando Village home left two people wounded Thursday and led to a nearly five-hour police standoff that ended with a woman under arrest.

The alleged assaults in the 4700 block of 68th Street were reported shortly before 9 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers arrived to find a man and a woman suffering from stab wounds, SDPD spokesman Scott Lockwood said. Paramedics treated the latter at the scene and took the male victim to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.

The suspected assailant, meanwhile, barricaded herself in the home and refused repeated orders to surrender, Lockwood said. After several hours, police called in a SWAT team to take up positions around the residence and prepare to enter forcibly, if necessary.

The standoff continued until about 1:45 p.m., when the suspect was taken into custody.

The circumstances that led to the alleged assault remain unclear.

– City News Service