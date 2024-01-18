A San Diego Sheriff’s vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A 56-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck on East Mission Road Thursday, authorities said.

The pedestrian was crossing the west crosswalk, across East Mission Road at the Mulberry Drive intersection, at 4:32 a.m. Thursday when a silver Dodge Ram truck struck the man, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Agustin Rosas.

The truck was driven by a 61-year-old man who was heading eastbound on East Mission Road when the collision occurred, the sergeant said. The driver of a Dodge Ram stopped his truck and called 911 for help.

San Marcos Fire Department paramedics performed life-saving measures on the pedestrian, but he died before he could be taken to a hospital.

The Medical Examiner’s office responded to the scene and will determine the cause of death, identify the male, and notify his family.

The cause of the collision was being investigated by the San Marcos Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information about the collision was asked to call the San Marcos Traffic Unit at 760-510-5200.

–City News Service