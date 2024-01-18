George Bailey Detention Facility. Photo courtesy San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

A man already behind bars for an alleged parole violation was re-arrested Thursday on suspicion of torching a memorial for a bicyclist killed in a 2021 accident.

Alvaro Jovani Lopez, 32, allegedly set fire to the display – consisting of a bicycle and a banner – alongside Camino Del Rio South in Mission Valley on the evening of Jan. 5, destroying it, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities did not disclose what led Lopez to be identified as the alleged arsonist nor did they release a suspected motive in the case.

Lopez was being held on $75,000 bail at George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday.

– City News Service