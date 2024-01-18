A National City Police cruiser. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A young man who allegedly stabbed an octogenarian in the neck last spring as she was taking a walk in National City was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder.

Chris Alexander Hernandez, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday evening following a six-hour police standoff in the 900 block of East Seventh Street, according to National City police.

Hernandez allegedly attacked the 83-year-old woman with a knife late on the morning of March 30 and dropped the weapon before fleeing, Lt. Antonio Ybarra said.

Police have not released the woman’s identity, disclosed the severity of the wound she suffered or made public any suspected motive for the alleged attack.

Hernandez was booked into San Diego Central Jail, where he was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.