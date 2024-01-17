Sgt. Anthony Elliott is greeted by fellow officers at the airport upon his return to San Diego. Image from SDPD video

Making a recovery from a serious gunshot wound to his head, Sgt. Anthony Elliott and his family returned to San Diego on Tuesday night and were welcomed by Police Chief David Nisleit and members of the department.

Because of the Dec. 7 shooting in 4S Ranch, Elliott lost the use of his left arm and leg, and was initially unable to walk, according to SDPD’s Ashley Nicholes.

The rehabilitation therapy started days after the shooting and intensified after he was transferred to an out-of-state facility, Nicholes said.

Welcome Home, Sergeant Elliott. 💙 pic.twitter.com/a6IlOnKktB — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 17, 2024

“Through perseverance, Sgt. Elliott proudly walked through the crowds at the San Diego International Airport to return home.” Nicholes said. “Elliott will continue therapy at an outpatient rehab facility in the San Diego area.

“He and his family continue to be grateful for the support they receive from the entire San Diego community.”

Elliott suffered the wound during a shootout while responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 4S Commons Town Center Supermarket parking lot. The suspect, 46-year-old Curtis Harris, was also wanted in connection with a domestic abuse case.

Harris shot Elliott at point-blank range, and was subsequently shot and killed by other officers.

Initially treated at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, Elliott was airlifted on Dec. 21 to an out- of-state hospital for a specialized procedure.

City News Service contributed to this article.