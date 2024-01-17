Photo credit: newsroom.ucla.edu

A man who fatally shot another man on a street behind Sweetwater High School in National City was sentenced Wednesday to six years in state prison.

John Edward Sanchez Jr., 28, was arrested two days after the March 16, 2021, shooting of 31-year-old Raymond Reed.

A Chula Vista jury found Sanchez not guilty of both first and second-degree murder. He later pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the agreed-upon six-year prison term.

At his arraignment in 2021, a prosecutor said Sanchez and the victim were in a vehicle at around 11:30 p.m. when an “argument ensued.” The two men got out of the car, at which point Sanchez shot the victim, according to the prosecutor.

Reed was taken to a hospital, where he died the next morning.

City News Service contributed to this article.