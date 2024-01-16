Emergency flashing lights. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A woman who allegedly was intoxicated when the car she was driving on the wrong side of Interstate 8 in Del Cerro crashed into an oncoming SUV, killing its driver, was under arrest Tuesday on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

Briana Michelle Contreras, 24, was behind the wheel of an eastbound Honda Civic that collided with a Nissan Kicks at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday on the westbound side of the freeway, near College Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The impact gravely injured the 49-year-old driver of the Nissan, CHP public-affairs Officer Salvador Castro said. Paramedics took her to a trauma center, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has been withheld pending family notification.

Contreras was hospitalized for treatment of severe injuries and later arrested, Castro said. She was expected to be booked into county jail upon her release from medical care.

City News Service contributed to this article.