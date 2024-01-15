San Diego police Monday are looking for a suspect in connection with a convenience store robbery in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood.

Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, a man walked into a 7-Eleven at 2509 Coronado Ave., “and pointed a knife at the store employee and demanded that the clerk open the cash register,” according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the clerk opened the register, and an unspecified amount of money was taken. The suspect then left the store, police added.

Police said the clerk was unharmed. The suspect is described as being in his 40s, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, according to SDPD.

The suspect was wearing a gray hat, a black shirt and khaki pants. The case remains under investigation.

–City News Service