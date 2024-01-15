SWAT officers point their guns at the front door as they enter the home Monday. Credit: OnScene.TV

A gunshot fired at an Emerald Hills home prompted an hours-long SWAT standoff Monday.

Officers responded about 9 a.m. to a residence in the 1100 block of Beverly Street after receiving reports that an argument had occurred there, followed by a gunshot.

The occupants of the house were asked to come outside and, while some people exited the home, a man and a woman stayed inside and did not respond to police callouts, according to SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki.

Sharki said officers were able to confirm that a gunshot had been fired.

SWAT officers and emergency negotiators were called to the scene due to the possibility that someone inside the home might be shot or injured. Streets were blocked off in the area for several hours and residents were advised to shelter in place.

At about 12:30 p.m., the man and woman exited the house and neither appeared to be injured, according to SDPD.

“Investigators are currently working to determine what happened and what, if any crime, was committed,” Sharki said. “SDPD thanks the community for their patience as we work to resolve this potentially dangerous situation.”

City News Service contributed to this article.