USGS map shows the location of the earthquake south of San Clemente Island.

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck at 2:44 a.m. Monday on the ocean floor south of San Clemente Island.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the center of the quake was located 67 miles west southwest of Coronado.

The agency said shaking was reported along the San Diego County coast and as far north as Santa Monica.

A smaller 2.7-magnitude earthquake had stuck near the rural East County community of Warner Springs just after 9 p.m. on Sunday.

There were no reports of damage or injuries from either quake.

Updated at 7:45 a.m., Monday, Jan. 15, 2024