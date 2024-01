Photo by Alexander Nguyen

One person was killed Saturday morning in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad, authorities said.

The accident occurred at about 4:40 a.m. on the southbound freeway, north of McClellan-Palomar Airport, where at least one vehicle rolled over, the California Highway Patrol reported.

It was not immediately known if the victim died at the scene or at a hospital.

–City News Service