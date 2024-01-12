Crews work to free one of the drivers following the wrong-way collision. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Friday following an early morning wrong-way crash on state Route 163 in Hillcrest.

A male driver in a white Mazda 3 wearing only shorts was heading the wrong way in the southbound lanes around 3:25 a.m. when he collided head-on with a black Toyota Camry carrying four people, according to OnScene.TV.

The crash took place minutes after the California Highway Patrol, according to a traffic log, received reports of a vehicle proceeding north in the southbound lanes near Robinson Avenue.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews had to extricate one patient, with both drivers unresponsive.

All southbound lanes from Washington Street to Robinson were closed for at least 90 minutes after the crash, as well as the onramp from Robinson.

Medics transported the injured parties to various hospitals, including Scripps Mercy. Authorities later arrested the Mazda driver.