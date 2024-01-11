At the intersection of Convoy Street and Balboa Avenue in the city of San Diego, the truck was involved in a collision with several other vehicles, the sergeant said. Photo via OnScene.TV.

Just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station saw a black Ford 150 truck that was traveling at an unsafe speed, according to Sgt. Scott Faiferlick of the SDCSD. The deputy, assigned to the Traffic Division, believed the driver was possibly under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“The deputy initiated a traffic enforcement stop but the driver failed to yield, and a traffic pursuit ensued,” Faiferlick said. “The deputy pursued the truck on surface streets and onto the eastbound state Route 52. During the pursuit, the driver committed several other traffic violations.”

At the intersection of Convoy Street and Balboa Avenue in the city of San Diego, the truck was involved in a collision with several other vehicles, the sergeant said. Deputies, San Diego Police officers, and paramedics evaluated the multiple adult occupants of the other vehicles and two people were taken to a hospital for evaluation of minor injuries. The others were evaluated by firefighters and paramedics at the scene and had no injuries.

The driver of the pursued truck and only occupant, Samuel Laguna, was arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation prior to being booked into jail.

Sheriff’s deputies were conducting the criminal investigation while the San Diego Police Department was investigating the traffic collision.

–City News Service