A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego police detectives are looking for additional victims of a driving school instructor suspected in a string of East County sex crimes, including child molestation.

The alleged assaults happened during driving lessons or while the instructor secretly recorded young victims, police said.

Most of the students were teenage girls under the age of 18.

Richard “Joseph” Banks, 50, is believed to have committed the offenses while employed as an instructor for American Driving School, based in El Cajon.

Police arrested Banks and booked him into jail Thursday on suspicion of multiple charges, including child abuse and molestation, sexual battery, possession of child pornography, production of child pornography and installation and use of a surreptitious recording device.

After investigators learned of the alleged sexual assaults and molestations, they say they also found that Banks was using strategically placed cameras hidden in instructional cars to record students during lessons.

Anyone who believes they might be a victim is urged to call police and speak with investigators.

Those with information regarding Banks may contact the San Diego Police Department’s Northeastern Division at 858-538-8026 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.