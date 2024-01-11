An image of the suspect in the College Area peeping case. Photo credit: Courtesy, SDPD

Police are trying to identify a man suspected of watching women shower from a backyard window in the College Area.

The incident occurred on Dec. 28 in the 5700 block of Dorothy Drive. At one point, the suspect picked up a Ring security camera that was in the backyard and examined it. He fled on foot when the victims confronted him.

The suspect appeared to be carrying his shoes and was possibly barefoot at the time of the incident.

The suspect is a male from 30–40 years old, with a shaved head, beard and a muscular build. He appeared to have a tattoo on his left forearm and was possibly wearing stud earrings.

The same suspect was seen looking through a neighbor’s window the previous night.

The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help. Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has information regarding the incident is encouraged to call Eastern Division at (858) 495-7900 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.