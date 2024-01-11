A closeup photo of a San Diego Police officer. Courtesy of the department

Two motorcyclists were injured in Pacific Beach when they were struck by a driver who fled the scene, San Diego Police reported Thursday.

Two men aged 22 and 23 were riding their motorcycles eastbound on Grand Avenue at 10:27 p.m. Wednesday when they were struck broadside by a westbound 2002 Honda Civic turning left onto Bayard Street, according to Officer John Buttle.

One motorcyclist complained of pain and the other sustained two broken fingers and bruising to his pelvis and bladder. Police said the injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

SDPD Traffic Division officers responded and are investigating the collision.

City News Service contributed to this article.