A DUI checkpoint in San Diego. Courtesy San Diego Police

A total of 26 drivers were cited at a DUI checkpoint conducted by the Oceanside Police Department, the agency said Wednesday.

One driver was cited for having an open container of alcohol and the rest received citations for unlicensed vehicles or having a suspended or revoked license, according to OPD Sgt. Clint Bussey.

A total of 1,347 vehicles passed through the checkpoint in the 3500 block of Oceanside Boulevard from 6 p.m. to midnight last Friday, the sergeant said.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–City News Service