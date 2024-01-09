Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

A transient was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of fatally beating a septuagenarian who had befriended her and allowed her to stay at his City Heights home.

Acting on a tip from the public, patrol officers took 36-year-old Dulce Amaya into custody at a Teralta East-area convenience store at about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in connection with the death last fall of Raymond Corn, 75, according to the San Diego Police Department.

On the evening of Nov. 17, Corn was found severely injured on the floor of his residence in the 3800 block of Chamoune Avenue in the Fairmount Village neighborhood, according to the SDPD.

“Officers attempted to clarify with the (victim) what had occurred, but were not able to determine at the time if (he) was the victim of a crime or had fallen in an accident,” SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

The victim died in a hospital 11 days later. The county Medical Examiner’s Office subsequently determined that he had died of blunt-force injuries suffered during an assault.

“Through their investigation, which included processing the (residence) for physical evidence, checking the area for surveillance video and interviewing potential witnesses, detectives have learned Corn was the victim of physical elder abuse at the hands of a (woman) he had befriended over the (previous) several months,” Shebloski said.

The suspect, who had been living with Corn prior to the alleged homicide, was booked into Las Colinas women’s jail in Santee on suspicion of murder and elder abuse, according to Shebloski.

Police have released no suspected motive for the alleged slaying.

–City News Service