The central jail on Front Street in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A jail inmate already facing an unrelated assault charge was re-arrested this week on suspicion of fatally choking a man whose body turned up last fall on a Skyline-area sidewalk, authorities reported Tuesday.

Tracy Lamont Jackson, 54, was booked Monday afternoon on suspicion of murdering 36-year-old Marvin Spence, whose body was discovered about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 26 behind the victim’s parked silver Dodge Charger in the 100 block of Royal Oak Drive, near Skyline Hills Park, according to the San Diego Police Department.

An autopsy determined that Spence’s death was a homicide by strangulation, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

The lieutenant did not disclose what led investigators to conclude that Jackson, who is believed to be homeless, fatally assaulted Spence, and police have released no suspected motive for the alleged slaying.

The suspect was being held without bail at San Diego Central Jail — where he has been in custody since last week — pending arraignment in the homicide case, which is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.