One person has been arrested in a string of multiple fires that were apparently intentionally set in City Heights early Monday morning, mainly in trash cans and dumpsters.

Two homes, three cars and a trailer also sustained minor damage from the fires, according to law enforcement.

No major damage or injuries were reported.

Police arrested a woman at around 5 in the morning on suspicion of setting at least one of the fires after a witness flagged down patrol officers.

Police found the suspect, 40-year-old Juana Marie Alford, near a pile of burning rubbish in the 4400 block of Redwood Street in the Swan Canyon neighborhood and took her into custody.

Alford was booked into Las Colinas women’s jail in Santee on suspicion of arson.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Metro Arson Strike Team at 619-236-6815.

City News Service contributed to this report.