A San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy’s patch. Courtesy of the department

Two people were arrested on suspicion of breaking into an Escondido home and a third person who escaped on foot was at large, authorities said Sunday.

Authorities were called about a possible burglary in progress in the 2900 block of Gait Way in the Harmony Grove planned community at 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Residents of the home told a sheriff’s dispatcher that they heard a loud noise downstairs while in an upstairs bedroom. The noise was confirmed as a shattered, sliding-glass door. Shortly afterward, the victims heard people walking around inside their home.

A sheriff’s helicopter arrived within minutes and located the suspects at a getaway car nearby, authorities said. Deputies then set up a traffic stop, but two men allegedly got out of the car and fled. After a long foot pursuit, deputies apprehended one man, while the other man escaped and was at large, according to a statement from the department.

The man deputies apprehended was identified as Daniel Herrera, 40, and a female passenger in the vehicle, Millaray Almendra Gonzalez Alegria, 21, was also arrested in connection with the alleged burglary.

Herrera and Alegria could face numerous charges, including residential burglary, conspiracy and resisting a police officer, sheriff’s officials said. Alegria also faces an additional potential charge of committing a felony while on bail. Both suspects were booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Authorities said numerous stolen items were recovered from the suspects. The whereabouts of the suspect who escaped was not known.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the alleged burglary to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.