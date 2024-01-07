A San Miguel Fire & Rescue puts out a house fire in Spring Valley. Courtesy Onscene.TV

One person was killed when a fire torched half of a Spring Valley home Sunday, authorities said.

According to San Miguel Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Nick Nava, emergency crews received a call of a house on fire in the 8600 block of Eileen Street at about 4:15 Sunday morning. Deputies and firefighters arrived on the scene and found the back of the home engulfed in flames.

Nava said that they had previously received calls about the abandoned home, which posed a significant risk to firefighters.

“There was a lot of illegal converted utilities, construction in multiple phases, open trenching, that type of thing at the structure,” Nava told Onscene.TV.

While firefighters were putting out the fire, a body was found inside the home, according to an emailed statement from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit, which investigates fires involving suspicious circumstances, serious injuries, and death, is looking into the origin of the blaze.

The victim’s identity was not immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report.