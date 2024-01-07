A Falck ambulance at a crime scene. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 91-year-old man suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in the North Park community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The pedestrian was attempting to cross Adams Avenue in the 3300 block when he was struck about 6:20 p.m. Saturday by a 2020 westbound Toyota Corolla.

Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.