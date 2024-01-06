The central jail on Front Street in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A 33-year-old inmate who was in jail on a robbery conviction was found dead Friday in the San Diego Central Jail.

San Diego County Sheriff‘s deputies were conducting a safety check at the jail around 8:55 a.m. and found Eric Alexander Wolf unresponsive and displaying signs of medical distress, according to Lt. Joseph Jarjura.

The jail’s medical staff, paramedics and deputies attempted life-saving measures, but were unable to save Wolf, who was pronounced dead at 9:25 a.m. by a doctor from Scripps Mercy Hospital, Jarjura said.

Wolf was arrested by San Diego Police on July 26 for failure to comply with a court order in connection with a robbery charge, according to Jarjura. Wolf was sentenced to two years in jail on Dec. 11.

Wolf did not have a permanent residence at the time of his arrest, authorities said.

“We extend our sympathies to the Wolf family and those affected by this death,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

A sheriff’s family liaison officer will support the family as they deal with the death of a loved one, Jarjura said.

A Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board representative was notified of the death and responded to the scene. As is the protocol for all in-custody deaths, the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit responded and will conduct a thorough investigation, authorities said.

City News Service contributed to this article.