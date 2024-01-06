The Vista Detention Facility. Photo by Chris Stone

A 27-year-old man was arrested after allegedly forcing a woman into his car in Valley Center and leading officers on a short high-speed pursuit, authorities said Saturday.

San Diego sheriff’s deputies responded at around 10 p.m. Friday to a call of a woman screaming in the 14100 block of Kelowna Lane in Valley Center.

According to media reports, they observed a man forcing the victim into a Ford SUV. The suspect allegedly ignored commands to stop, sideswiped a patrol car and fled.

A sheriff’s department helicopter located the vehicle, while deputies on the ground initiated a traffic stop. The suspect continued to flee and the chase came to a stop at Little Quail Run, where the victim escaped. A K-9 officer was deployed, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Gersain Chavez faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon. kidnapping, vehicle theft and drug possession. Deputies booked him into the Vista Detention Facility.

– City News Service