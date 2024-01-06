San Diego Sheriff’s cruisers. Photo by Chris Stone

A married couple died Saturday in a shooting at an apartment in unincorporated El Cajon, authorities said.

Though the investigation is continuing, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the community.

The shooting occurred at around 12:45 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex north of Hilton Head County Park.

Officials identified the man as Jose Benjamin Lopez Valle, 41, and said that it appears his injury was self-inflicted.

His wife, Brenda Valle, was 38. A firearm was found near the bodies.

Jose Valle was pronounced dead at the scene, while Brenda Valle perished at a hospital.

They were parents to three children, ages 18, 16 and 11. The children were not injured and are receiving care, according to Sheriff’s officials.