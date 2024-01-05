– A dispute between two women at a Clairemont home escalated Friday into a stabbing that left one of them wounded. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A dispute between two women at a Clairemont home escalated Friday into a stabbing that left one of them wounded.

The assault in the 4800 block of Mount Longs Drive was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Patrol officers arrived to find a woman in her 30s suffering from a stab injury to her chest, SDPD public-affairs Officer Scott Lockwood said. The severity of the wound was not immediately clear, though the victim was conscious and alert as paramedics took her to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Lockwood said.

The assailant remained at large in the late morning, according to police.

Though Lockwood said he was unsure of the relationship, if any, between the assailant and victim, OnSceneTV.com reported that the women are roommates and that the stabbing apparently took place during a dispute over rent.

–City News Service