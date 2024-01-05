The Front Street underpass at the federal courthouse in downtown San Diego. Courtesy GSA

A National City man who prosecutors say sexually trafficked a 15-year-old girl and brought two women across state lines to take part in prostitution was sentenced Friday to nearly nine years in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Kenneth Tenorio, 54, posted online sex ads featuring the three victims and collected money that victims made through engaging in commercial sex acts.

In a news release, prosecutors said Tenorio “exploited women and minors who had been removed from their homes and placed in the foster care system as part of his overall scheme to profit from their commercial sex work.”

According to his plea agreement, Tenorio was aware the 15-year-old victim was underage, yet recruited her for prostitution. Tenorio routinely drove the girl to an area of town known for prostitution and sex work, and collected money she earned from “dates,” according to a prosecution sentencing memorandum.

The two adult victims, who were 18 and 19 years old at the time of the crimes, were brought from California to Arizona and Texas so they could take part in prostitution.

Tenorio pleaded guilty last August and was sentenced Friday to 106 months in prison.

“Sex trafficking is a deplorable crime that impacts victims for a lifetime,” said San Diego U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath in a statement. “This sentence brings justice to the victims and the community is safer with this defendant off the streets.”