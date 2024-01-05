U.S. Geological Survey map shows the location of the earthquake along the San Andreas Fault.

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattled a wide swath of the greater Los Angeles area Friday, but there was no immediate word of damage or injuries.

The quake hit at 10:55 a.m. and was centered seven-tenths of a mile northwest of Lytle Creek in San Bernardino County and 11.9 miles north northeast of Rancho Cucamonga, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Its depth was just under 5 1/2 miles.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said there was no immediate indication of earthquake-related calls for service.

The Los Angeles city fire department said it remains in a normal operating mode, and that there have been no reports of injuries, structure or infrastructure damage.

The city of Torrance said crews were conducting window surveys of city infrastructure and critical facilities.

The temblor was felt throughout the area, ranging from Burbank, West Los Angeles, Long Beach and Diamond Bar to Orange and Anaheim.

Seismologist Lucy Jones noted in a post on X that Lytle Creek is in the Cajon Pass, “where the San Andreas and San Jacinto faults come together.”

In 1970, she said, there was a magnitude 5.2 quake with a 4.0 foreshock near the same location.