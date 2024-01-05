Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Authorities Friday publicly identified a suspect in the slaying of a septuagenarian who was fatally beaten last fall at his City Heights home.

Dulce Amaya, 36, is believed to have assaulted 75-year-old Raymond Corn, who was found severely injured on the floor of his residence in the 3800 block of Chamoune Avenue in the Fairmount Village neighborhood on the evening of Nov. 17, according to the San Diego Police Department.

“Officers attempted to clarify with the (victim) what had occurred, but were not able to determine at the time if (he) was the victim of a crime or had fallen in an accident,” SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

Corn died in a hospital 11 days later.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Corn died of blunt-force injuries suffered during an assault.

“Through their investigation, which included processing the (residence) for physical evidence, checking the area for surveillance video and interviewing potential witnesses, detectives have learned Corn was the victim of physical elder abuse at the hands of a (woman) he had befriended over the (previous) several months,” Shebloski said.

Amaya, a transient who has frequented the Mid-City area of the city, had been living with Corn prior to the alleged fatal assault, according to police. She is described as a 5-foot-6-inch, roughly 180-pound Latina with short brown hair and a tattoo on her right forearm.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.