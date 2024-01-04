The woman investigators are seeking in the arson cases. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego Crime Stoppers

Investigators are asking the public to help identify the female suspect believed to be responsible for two fires in San Diego on the day before Thanksgiving.

On Nov. 22, 2023, a woman set fire to a gas pump at the AM/PM gas station at 4333 Home Avenue, in Ridgeview/Webster. The fire caused approximately $10,000 in damages.

The female then drove to a Target store at 1288 Camino Del Rio North in Mission Valley. Inside the store, she set items on fire, causing approximately $750 in damages.

Surveillance video captured a two-toned green 2000’s Subaru Outback model driven by the suspect. It also captured an unknown female inside the gas station.

The San Diego Police Department Metro Arson Strike Team is conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call the

Strike Team at (619) 236-6815 or the San Diego County Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line

at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with

information that leads to an arrest in this case.