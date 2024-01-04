Photo via Pixabay

A former paramedic pleaded guilty this week to burglary and other charges for breaking into a 90-year-old woman’s Rancho Bernardo home after responding there to a medical emergency the previous night.

Prosecutors say Nicholas Conniry, 44, who was previously employed by Falck Mobile Health, was among the medics and fire personnel who responded to the victim’s Casero Road home on the night of July 3 because her husband was experiencing a medical emergency.

The following morning, the woman saw a man in her backyard removing the screen on one of the back windows of her home, she testified at a preliminary hearing last year.

The woman testified that Conniry, who was dressed in his medic’s uniform and gloves, opened her sliding glass door, then claimed he was there to get additional information from her for a work-related report.

“Don’t you remember me? I was here last night with your husband,” Conniry told her, according to her testimony.

He explained that he was there to ask her some questions in order to complete his report, but she refused and told him to leave. After Conniry left, the woman went to the hospital to visit her husband.

According to preliminary hearing testimony, Conniry later returned to the home when she was gone, but was confronted by one of the woman’s neighbors. The neighbor told police that Conniry arrived at the home in his personal vehicle and made similar claims about needing more information from the woman.

In addition to burglary, Conniry pleaded guilty Wednesday to other charges related to personal identifying information for several people found inside his work locker and bedroom. He also pleaded guilty to assault weapon possession charges at a previous hearing.

