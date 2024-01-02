San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A bogus bomb threat prompted an evacuation of an Encinitas synagogue Tuesday.

A staff member at Temple Solel on Manchester Avenue in the Cardiff-by- the-Sea neighborhood made an emergency call shortly after 8:30 a.m. to report receiving the menacing message via email, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The note stated that explosives had been planted at the temple and would detonate “soon,” Lt. Zheath Sanchez said.

Authorities evacuated the synagogue, which includes a preschool, and deputies searched the buildings and grounds with service dogs, finding nothing hazardous.

The personnel gave an all-clear shortly after 10 a.m., the lieutenant said.

No suspects in the crime had been identified as of early afternoon.

–City News Service