A man was killed in a solo-vehicle rollover this morning in San Marcos.

Sheriff’s Lt. Z. Sanchez said a call came in at 6:01 a.m. New Year’s Day of a solo vehicle crash on South Santa Fe Avenue at West Mission Road.

“Passersby reported a vehicle had crashed and rolled over onto its side with a man trapped inside who was injured,” Sanchez said. “The man was transported to a hospital where he later died.”

No other information was immediately available.

