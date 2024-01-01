Emergency flashing lights. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A man killed on Interstate 5 Saturday night near the Grand and Garnet Avenue off-ramp was identified Monday by the Medical Examiner.

Abraham Jose Mungaray, 33, of Chula Vista, was identified Monday by the Medical Examiner as the driver of an SUV that overturned at the foot of the Interstate 5 overpass in Pacific Beach. His Honda CRV crashed about 10:40 p.m. and he died at the scene, according to the Medical Examiner.

The Medical Examiner said it was uncertain if Mungaray crashed while on the exit ramp which briefly parallels the freeway before curving underneath it, or if his vehicle went off the freeway overpass above.

“Witnesses told dispatchers the CRV crashed through a guardrail and struck a cement support pillar for the freeway bridge,” the Medical Examiner said. “The SUV ended up on its roof facing the wrong way, partially resting against the support column.”

Mungaray was not wearing a seat belt. His place of residence is unknown.

The crash shut down the freeway exit overnight into early Sunday morning.

City News Service contributed to this article.